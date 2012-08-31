FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesnara profit more than doubles, co ups dividend
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Chesnara profit more than doubles, co ups dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - British specialist life insurer Chesnara Plc said its first-half profit more than doubled, driven primarily by better performance at its Save & Prosper business.

Chesnara, which buys life insurance funds that are closed to new customers, made a pretax profit excluding items of 9.3 million pounds ($14.71 million), up from the 3.8 million pounds the company reported, last year.

The company’s S&P business reported a pretax profit of 5.1 million pounds excluding items, compared with a loss of 800,000 pounds last year.

The results prompted the company to raise its interim dividend 2.5 percent to 6.1 pence.

Chesnara competes with companies like Phoenix Life Insurance Co, Swiss Re AG’s Admin Re and buyout firm Cinven to acquire life funds that have been closed to new customers because their original owners do not have enough capital to underpin new policies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.