UPDATE 1-Chesnara seeing more acquisition opportunities

* H1 pretax profit more than doubles to 9.3 mln stg

* Says started to flow of acquisition opportunities

* Raises interim dividend 2.5 pct

By Abhishek Takle

Aug 31 (Reuters) - British insurance-focused takeover specialist Chesnara Plc said acquisition opportunities thrown up by new regulatory requirements have not been large enough to interest it.

Chesnara typically buys life insurance funds that are closed to new customers and have a value of between 50 million and 200 million pounds ($79 million and $316.3 million).

However, Chief Executive Graham Kettleborough said the opportunities Chesnara had seen so far had been in the 10 million to 12 million pound range.

“We need something of a reasonable size to make it worth our while doing,” Kettleborough said.

“We don’t want a little business in Belgium and a little business in Switzerland, a little business in Ireland.”

Chesnara competes with companies like Phoenix Life Insurance Co, Swiss Re AG’s Admin Re and buyout firm Cinven to acquire life funds that have been closed to new customers because their original owners do not have enough capital to underpin new policies.

Solvency II rules set to come into force in 2014 are designed to protect consumers in the European Union and require insurers’ capital reserves to be more closely aligned with the risks they underwrite.

These new rules are expected to trigger a round of consolidation as small insurers decide the regulations are too onerous and opt to sell.

“We’ve started to see a little bit of a flow of opportunities but they’ve been relatively small,” Kettleborough said.

“It does demonstrate that groups are looking at what they’ve got and looking to divest themselves of some of the smaller elements.”

Chesnara made a pretax profit excluding items of 9.3 million pounds ($14.71 million) for the first half of the year - more than double the 3.8 million pounds it reported a year earlier.

The results prompted the company to raise its interim dividend 2.5 percent to 6.1 pence.

Shares in the company were up nearly 3 percent at 190.35 at 0847 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. They have gained 5 percent so far this year.