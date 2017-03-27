World chess head alleges a plot to oust him - TASS

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - World chess's governing body FIDE announced in a statement on its website on Monday that its president, Russia's Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, had quit, but he denied that and said he was the victim of a plot to oust him.

The statement on the FIDE website said Ilyumzhinov, president since 1995, had announced his resignation on Sunday at the end of a federation board meeting in Greece.

But Russia's TASS news agency quoted Ilyumzhinov as saying: "They wanted to oust me but it didn't work. I haven't signed anything and I'm not resigning. I think there is an American hand in this, and I think it's called a set-up." (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)