5 months ago
World chess head alleges a plot to oust him - TASS
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
March 27, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 5 months ago

World chess head alleges a plot to oust him - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - World chess's governing body FIDE announced in a statement on its website on Monday that its president, Russia's Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, had quit, but he denied that and said he was the victim of a plot to oust him.

The statement on the FIDE website said Ilyumzhinov, president since 1995, had announced his resignation on Sunday at the end of a federation board meeting in Greece.

But Russia's TASS news agency quoted Ilyumzhinov as saying: "They wanted to oust me but it didn't work. I haven't signed anything and I'm not resigning. I think there is an American hand in this, and I think it's called a set-up." (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)

