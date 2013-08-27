FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P puts Chester, Pa. GO rating on negative watch
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

S&P puts Chester, Pa. GO rating on negative watch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday placed its ‘A’ rating of Chester, Pennsylvania’s general obligation debt rating on CreditWatch Negative.

S&P said they took the following “repeated attempts to obtain timely information of satisfactory quality to maintain our rating on the securities in accordance with our applicable criteria and policies.”

“If we do not receive the requested information by Sept. 16, 2013, we will likely suspend the rating, preceded, in accordance with our policies, by any change to the rating we consider appropriate given the information available,” S&P said.

0 : 0
