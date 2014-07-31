FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Developer Cheung Kong's H1 profit jumps 59 pct; beats f'casts
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Developer Cheung Kong's H1 profit jumps 59 pct; beats f'casts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd , Hong Kong’s second-largest developer, posted a 59 percent rise in first-half net profit as steep discounts boosted sales and attracted end-users once scared off by tightening measures.

Cheung Kong, controlled by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, has recorded property sales of about HK$19.8 billion ($2.55 billion) so far this year, the highest of all Hong Kong developers, according to BNP Paribas. The company set an annual target of HK$30 billion for Hong Kong property sales this year.

It reported a first-half net profit of HK$21.35 billion ($2.75 billion) on Thursday. That beat an average forecast for a profit of HK$20.13 billion, according to three analysts polled by Reuters.

In Hong Kong, where property prices have jumped more than 120 percent since 2008, home prices for May hit a record. Small and medium-sized units posted the biggest increases, thanks to strong pent-up demand from end-users, who are exempt from a series of cooling measures to rein in sky-high prices. (1 US dollar = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.