UPDATE 2-Cheung Kong says shareholders approve part of restructuring plan
February 25, 2015 / 4:47 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Cheung Kong says shareholders approve part of restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on shareholder approval, context)

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd said on Wednesday shareholders had approved part of a restructuring plan that will change the name of the company and see its incorporation base switch to the Cayman Islands.

The move is part of a wider plan to revamp the business empire of Asia’s richest man, Li Ka-shing, to create two listed companies, one focusing on property and the other on telecoms, retail and energy, in a bid to boost their value and attract more investors.

Billionaire Li’s two largest listed companies are Cheung Kong (Holdings), which will be renamed CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, and Hutchison Whampoa. Both run a wide range of businesses.

Trading in shares of both companies resumed on Wednesday, with Cheung Kong closing up 0.5 percent and Hutchison ending up 0.8 percent, beating a flat broader market. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
