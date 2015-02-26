FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Li Ka-shing says biggest threat to Hong Kong is failure of universal suffrage bill
February 26, 2015

Li Ka-shing says biggest threat to Hong Kong is failure of universal suffrage bill

HONG KONG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing on Thursday said he is upbeat on the outlook for the China-controlled city, and that the biggest threat is if a Hong Kong government proposal on universal suffrage fails to get passed.

Li, 86, speaking at an earnings briefing for his companies Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd and Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , also said he has no plan to step down.

Hong Kong is moving towards a legislative vote in late June or early July that could allow citizens to vote in the city’s 2017 leadership election, but only for candidates pre-screened by a pro-Beijing committee. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

