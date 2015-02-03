FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Developer Cheung Kong sets 2015 sales target for HK and China at $3.87 bln
February 3, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Developer Cheung Kong sets 2015 sales target for HK and China at $3.87 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to sell properties worth HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion) in Hong Kong and China this year, down from HK$40 billion recorded last year.

The company’s executive director Justin Chiu told reporters it recorded property sales of HK$25 billion and 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in Hong Kong and China in 2014, respectively.

$1 = 6.2566 Chinese yuan renminbi $1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars Reporting By Jenny Poon; Writing by Yimou Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

