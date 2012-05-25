FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK's Li Ka-Shing expects China GDP growth of over 7.5 pct his yr
May 25, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

HK's Li Ka-Shing expects China GDP growth of over 7.5 pct his yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing said on Friday he expects China’s economy to grow 7.5 percent this year, slowing from 9.2 percent growth in 2011, as it grapples with a slowdown in consumer spending and exports.

Speaking after the company’s annual general meeting, the chairman of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd and Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, said that China’s growth rate was still healthy.

The latest Reuters poll shows that private sector economists expect China’s growth to ease to 7.9 percent in the second-quarter from an 8.1 percent annual rate in Q1. They have forecast full-year growth at 8.2 percent. (Reporting By Donny Kwok and Joy Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)

