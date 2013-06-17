FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Cheung Kong forms JV to buy Dutch waste processing firm for $1.26 bln
June 17, 2013 / 12:16 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Cheung Kong forms JV to buy Dutch waste processing firm for $1.26 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add editor’s name)

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong property group Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, controlled by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, said it will form a joint venture to buy Dutch waste processing firm RAV Water Treatment I B.V. for 943.68 million euros ($1.26 billion).

Other joint venture partners include Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, Power Assets Holdings Ltd , and Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd, Cheung Kong said in a statement.

For the statement, click here ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

