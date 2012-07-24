FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cheung Kong Infrastructure plans $307 mln share placement - term sheet
July 24, 2012 / 9:38 AM / 5 years ago

Cheung Kong Infrastructure plans $307 mln share placement - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) plans a share placement to raise up to $307 million, according to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The company is offering 50 million shares in a price range of HK$46.15 to $47.62 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$2.38 billion ($307 million), the term sheet showed. The indicative range is equivalent to a discount of 3.3 to 6.3 percent to Tuesday’s closing price of HK$49.25.

Cheung Kong Infrastructure would use proceeds from the offering for general working capital, the terms said. ($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alison Lui; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)

