FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cheung Kong first-half profit down 13 pct at HK$13.4 billion
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

Cheung Kong first-half profit down 13 pct at HK$13.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd , Hong Kong’s second-largest property developer, posted a 13 percent fall in first-half net profit to HK$13.4 billion ($1.73 billion), weighed down by sluggish home sales as a series of cooling measures took a toll.

The developer sold 267 units in the city for HK$2.8 billion in the first half of 2013, less than a tenth of its 2013 sales target, according to BNP Paribas property analyst Wee Liat Lee.

Hong Kong, where property prices are among the most expensive in the world, has imposed a series of tightening steps since October 2009, such as higher taxes on foreigners, increased stamp duties, mortgage restrictions and duties on quick resales.

($1 = 7.7553 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee and Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.