Hong Kong developer Cheung Kong H1 net profit jumps 22 pct
August 25, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong developer Cheung Kong H1 net profit jumps 22 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong Property Holdings , Hong Kong’s second-largest developer, posted a 22 percent increase in half-yearly net profit as it reported its first financial results after a group reorganisation earlier this year.

Analysts said Cheung Kong, controlled by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, continued to benefit from strong housing demand from first-time buyers as prices hover around record highs in one of the world’s most expensive real estate markets.

Net profit was HK$6.89 billion ($888.9 million) in the first six months ended June, the company said on Tuesday in its first interim report after the reorganisation that made Cheung Kong a pure-play property company excluding other assets such as retail and ports. The Cheung Kong Group had posted a net profit of HK$5.63 billion from the property business in the same period last year.

It has recorded property sales of more than HK$20 billion so far this year, the highest among all Hong Kong developers, according to BNP Paribas. The company set an annual target of HK$30 billion for property sales in Hong Kong and China. ($1 = 7.7509 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
