FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK's Cheung Kong sets HK/China 2014 sales target at $5.5 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 4 years ago

HK's Cheung Kong sets HK/China 2014 sales target at $5.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong developer Cheung Kong aims to generate a total of $5.52 billion from flat sales in China and Hong Kong in 2014, according to a company official.

The developer aims to generate about HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion) from flat sales in Hong Kong and another 10 billion yuan ($1.65 billion) from home sales in China, said executive director Justin Chiu. ($1 = 7.7564 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.0606 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.