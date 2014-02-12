HK's Cheung Kong sets HK/China 2014 sales target at $5.5 bln

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong developer Cheung Kong aims to generate a total of $5.52 billion from flat sales in China and Hong Kong in 2014, according to a company official.

The developer aims to generate about HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion) from flat sales in Hong Kong and another 10 billion yuan ($1.65 billion) from home sales in China, said executive director Justin Chiu. ($1 = 7.7564 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.0606 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)