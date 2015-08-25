FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CK Hutchison H1 profit at HK$14.46 bln, meets forecasts
#Financials
August 25, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

CK Hutchison H1 profit at HK$14.46 bln, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison Holdings said on Tuesday total profit attributable to shareholders was HK$14.46 billion ($1.87 billion) in the first half, as growth in its retail and European telecom units was partly offset by a weak euro.

The result was in line with an average forecast for net profit of HK$14.13 billion, according to three analysts polled by Reuters.

CK Hutchison, the retail-to-telecoms group of Asia’s richest man, was created by a group reshuffle announced in February that segregated its property assets and increased exposure in overseas markets.

Solid growth in its retail and European telecoms businesses was partly offset by a weak euro, analysts said. A fall in oil prices also hurt its energy assets, with unit Husky Energy Inc’s latest quarterly profit down more than 80 percent.

The company earlier this month announced a joint venture with Vimpelcom to combine their Italian mobile operations. ($1 = 7.7508 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
