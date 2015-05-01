FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyclone threat closes Australian port used by Chevron for LNG exports
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Cyclone threat closes Australian port used by Chevron for LNG exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - An Australian port used by Chevron for liquefied natural gas exports has been forced to close by a cyclone off the country’s west coast.

The Port of Ashburton was shut at 0400 GMT, the Pilbara Ports Authority said.

But Australia’s largest iron ore export terminal, Port Hedland, and the port of Dampier, one of two used by Rio Tinto to ship iron ore, remain open, the authority added.

Tropical Cyclone Quang is expected to hit the Australian west coast within a few hours, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said, bringing winds up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The cyclone is expected to weaken as it makes landfall, the weather bureau said.

Reporting by Colin Packham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.