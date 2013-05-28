FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron says Australia's Gorgon LNG 60 percent complete
#Market News
May 28, 2013

Chevron says Australia's Gorgon LNG 60 percent complete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE, May 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp’s $52 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) development is now 60 percent complete, and the company plans to start engineering and design work for an expansion by the end of the year, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The U.S.-based company is also continuing to talk with third party gas suppliers for a potential expansion of its $29 billion Wheatstone LNG plant, which is about 10 percent complete, Roy Krzywosinski, managing director of Chevron Australia, told reporters at an industry conference in Brisbane.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
