Chevron says Australia's Gorgon LNG 60 percent complete

BRISBANE, May 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp’s $52 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) development is now 60 percent complete, and the company plans to start engineering and design work for an expansion by the end of the year, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The U.S.-based company is also continuing to talk with third party gas suppliers for a potential expansion of its $29 billion Wheatstone LNG plant, which is about 10 percent complete, Roy Krzywosinski, managing director of Chevron Australia, told reporters at an industry conference in Brisbane.