Chevron appeals Brazil ban, seeks to restart closed field output
August 16, 2012 / 10:35 PM / in 5 years

Chevron appeals Brazil ban, seeks to restart closed field output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, said on Thursday it filed an appeal against an injunction banning the company and its drilling contractor Transocean Ltd. from operating in Brazil while civil and criminal charges over a November oil spill are judged.

The company is also actively seeking to restart output at the Frade offshore field northeast of Rio de Janeiro, Chevron press spokesman Kurt Glaubitz said in an e-mailed response to questions.

The field, the site of the November spill, was shut in March after more oil was found in surrounding waters.

