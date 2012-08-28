Brazil judge upholds Chevron, Transocean operating ban

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A panel of three judges on Tuesday upheld an injunction banning No. 2 U.S. oil company Chevron Corp and its drilling contractor Transocean Ltd from operating in Brazil while charges over last November’s oil spill are considered.

In a strongly-worded decision, the judges said Chevron and the ANP regulator failed to prevent the spill at the Frade offshore field northeast of Rio de Janeiro. Chevron can still appeal the ban at a federal court in the capital, Brasilia.