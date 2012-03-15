Chevron hopes suspension to last "months"-executive

March 15 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp hopes that the suspension of operations at its Brazilian Frade field will last “a matter of months,” an executive said on Thursday.

Small balls of oil have surfaced, and there is currently no evidence of a slick, said Rafael Jaen Williamson, director of corporate affairs at the U.S.-based company. Brazil’s state oil regulator ANP said on Thursday crude oil was leaking from the ocean floor in the same area as a November spill that resulted from drilling operations by Chevron.