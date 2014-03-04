BRIEF-Chevron wins U.S. ruling over Ecuador environmental case

March 4 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp : * U.S. judge rules for Chevron Corp in racketeering lawsuit against
steven donziger, others over lago agrio case in Ecuador -- court ruling * U.S. district judge lewis kaplan imposes constructive trust for chevron’s
benefit on donziger’s stake in Ecuador judgment * Kaplan imposes constructive trust on representatives of lago agrio plaintiffs
with regard to Ecuador judgment * Kaplan bars donziger, lago agrio representatives from trying to enforce the
Ecuador judgment or attach Chevron assets in the United States * Kaplan says the decision in the lago agrio case in Ecuador ”was obtained by
corrupt means” * Kaplan says donziger, lago agrio representatives not entitled to profit in
the u.s. from the “egregious fraud” that took place * Kaplan says not granting injunction barring enforcement of lago agrio
judgment anywhere in the world, saying that Chevron is no longer seeking such
an order