FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chevron wins U.S. ruling over Ecuador environmental case
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Chevron wins U.S. ruling over Ecuador environmental case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp : * U.S. judge rules for Chevron Corp in racketeering lawsuit against

steven donziger, others over lago agrio case in Ecuador -- court ruling * U.S. district judge lewis kaplan imposes constructive trust for chevron’s

benefit on donziger’s stake in Ecuador judgment * Kaplan imposes constructive trust on representatives of lago agrio plaintiffs

with regard to Ecuador judgment * Kaplan bars donziger, lago agrio representatives from trying to enforce the

Ecuador judgment or attach Chevron assets in the United States * Kaplan says the decision in the lago agrio case in Ecuador ”was obtained by

corrupt means” * Kaplan says donziger, lago agrio representatives not entitled to profit in

the u.s. from the “egregious fraud” that took place * Kaplan says not granting injunction barring enforcement of lago agrio

judgment anywhere in the world, saying that Chevron is no longer seeking such

an order

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.