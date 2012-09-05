FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron Brazil chief can leave Brazil when job ends, court says
September 5, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

Chevron Brazil chief can leave Brazil when job ends, court says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - George Buck, president of the Brazilian unit of Chevron Corp, can leave the country when his job ends later this month as long as he pays a 500,000 real ($245,000) bond to assure his participation in court cases related to a November oil spill, a Brazilian court ruled.

Buck and 16 other executives and employees of Chevron and drill-rig owner Transocean Ltd have been charged with crimes related to an oil spill in the Chevron-operated Frade Field northeast of Rio de Janeiro.

