FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron slashes 2016 budget 24 pct as oil price slump lingers
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Chevron slashes 2016 budget 24 pct as oil price slump lingers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it would slash its budget by 24 percent next year as it aims to control spending after oil prices fell more than 50 percent in the past 18 months.

The company plans to spend $26.6 billion in 2016 across the globe, with the bulk of spending on international oil and gas exploration and production projects.

Shares of Chevron fell 0.5 percent to $87.20 in after-hours trading. As of Wednesday’s close, the stock has dropped 21 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.