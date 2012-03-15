Chevron to evacuate some workers at Australian oil ops ahead of cyclone

March 15 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Thursday said it was evacuating its non-essential workers from Barrow Island and personnel related to the Wheatstone Project near Onslow as a precautionary measure ahead of Tropical Cyclone Lua.

“Tying down of equipment is also occurring to secure sites,” a company spokesperson said.

At 11:00 am WST, Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Lua was located off the Pilbara coast, approximately 650 kilometers north northwest of Karratha, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said.