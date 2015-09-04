Top Canada court: Ecuador villagers can sue Chevron in Ontario

OTTAWA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s top court ruled on Friday that a group of Ecuadorian villagers could pursue a multi-billion dollar pollution lawsuit against Chevron Corp in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Chevron is contesting a ruling by Ecuador’s highest court, which said the firm had to pay $9.5 billion to clean up contamination at a site it once owned. The villagers are now going after Chevron assets in Canada, Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)