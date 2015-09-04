Top Canada court: Ecuador villagers can sue Chevron in Ontario

(Reuters) - Canada’s top court ruled on Friday that a group of Ecuadorean villagers could pursue a multi-billion pollution lawsuit against Chevron Corp in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Chevron is contesting a ruling by Ecuador’s highest court, which said the firm had to pay $9.5 billion to clean up contamination at a site it once owned. The villagers are now going after Chevron assets for countries in Canada, Brazil and Argentina.

“Canadian courts, like many others, have adopted a generous and liberal approach to the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments,” said the Canadian Supreme Court.

The unanimous decision marked the third defeat for Chevron on the merits of the case in Canadian courts. The villagers can now continue with a 2012 lawsuit they launched against Chevron’s Canadian subsidiary in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province.

In a ruling that affirms existing law, the court rejected Chevron’s argument that there was no legal basis for the villagers to sue Chevron Canada, which was not part of the Ecuadorean judgment.

“A debt is enforceable against any and all assets of a given debtor, not merely those that may have a relationship to the claim,” said the court.

The court said given that a unit of Chevron was operating in Ontario, and given the villagers had followed correct legal procedure, courts in the province could hear the case.

Chevron said in an emailed statement it would argue in the lower Ontario court hearing the case that the lawsuit should be stopped early on the grounds the initial judgment “is the product of fraud and other misconduct, and is therefore illegitimate and unenforceable.”

The villagers have been litigating the case for over 20 years. They initially sued Texaco, which Chevron later acquired, over contamination in the jungle around Lago Agrio, Ecuador, between 1964 and 1992.

“It is clearer than ever that Chevron’s long run from justice is coming to an end,” Aaron Marr Page, a U.S. lawyer for the villagers, said in an emailed statement.

The Canadian top court said it was taking no position on the merits of the original case against Chevron.

“The court merely seeks to assist in the enforcement of what has already been decided in another forum,” it said.

Chevron says the American lawyer who helped secure the $9.5 billion Ecuadorean settlement used corrupt means. ID:nL1N0XH1F6] (The case is Daniel Carlos Lusitande Yaiguaje and others vs Chevron Corporation and Chevron Canada Ltd, file no 35682)