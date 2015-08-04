FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court rejects Ecuador challenge to $96 mln Chevron award
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. court rejects Ecuador challenge to $96 mln Chevron award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Ecuador’s challenge to a $96 million international arbitration award in favor of Chevron Corp, the latest development in a decades-long dispute over the development of oil fields in the South American country.

The District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an award rendered by a panel at The Hague’s Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Netherlands, after Chevron claimed Ecuador had violated an international treaty by failing to resolve lawsuits over commercial disputes between the two sides in a timely manner. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
