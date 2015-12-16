FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gibraltar court awards Chevron $28 mln in damages
December 16, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

Gibraltar court awards Chevron $28 mln in damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp won $28 million in damages after Gibraltar’s highest court ruled against a company that was set up to receive and distribute funds resulting from a judgment against Chevron in Ecuador.

Gibraltar-based Amazonia Recovery Ltd was set up by Steven Donziger, a U.S. lawyer who represented a group of Ecuadorians that sued the oil giant.

Chevron is contesting a $9.5 billion judgment from the suit in Ecuador. It is also suing Donziger and others in a federal court in Manhattan, claiming the judgment, which was initially a fine of $19 billion, was the product of a fraud. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

