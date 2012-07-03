Chevron reports breakdown at El Segundo refinery

July 3 (Reuters) - Chevron reported flaring due to a breakdown at its 265,500-barrel-per-day refinery in El Segundo, California, in a filing with state pollution regulators early on Tuesday.

The flaring began at 6:25 p.m. (local time) Monday and lasted till the end of the day, the filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District showed.

The company had reported the loss of a compressor that caused flaring at the refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.