Chevron reports breakdown at El Segundo refinery
July 3, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

Chevron reports breakdown at El Segundo refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Chevron reported flaring due to a breakdown at its 265,500-barrel-per-day refinery in El Segundo, California, in a filing with state pollution regulators early on Tuesday.

The flaring began at 6:25 p.m. (local time) Monday and lasted till the end of the day, the filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District showed.

The company had reported the loss of a compressor that caused flaring at the refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.

