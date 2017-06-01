Judge tosses ERISA lawsuit over Chevron 401(k) plan

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action against Chevron Corp alleging that participants in its $19 billion 401(k) plan lost millions of dollars because of conflicts of interest and excessive fees.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California said plaintiffs failed to show that Chevron breached its duties of loyalty and prudence to manage the plans in the best interest of employees and retirees.

