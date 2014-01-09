FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chevron fourth-quarter profit likely to miss as output sags
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chevron fourth-quarter profit likely to miss as output sags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Ernest Scheyder

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, forecast a fourth-quarter profit on Thursday that likely will miss Wall Street’s expectations, as production sags around the globe.

In its interim update for the fourth quarter, Chevron said it expects profit to be “comparable” with third-quarter results, when it posted net income of $4.95 billion.

Yet analysts, on average, expect the San Ramon, California-based company to post fourth-quarter net income of $5.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which competes heavily with Exxon Mobil and other international energy firms, said production fell due to maintenance at facilities in the Gulf of Mexico, Australia and Angola.

Average U.S. oil-equivalent production of oil and gas from wells fell to 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October and November from an average of 655,000 for the entire second quarter, Chevron said.

The company’s average realized U.S. price for crude and related products was $90.17 per barrel in the first two months of the fourth quarter, down from $97.18 in the third.

Worldwide, the company produced 2.56 million bpd in the first two months of the fourth quarter, down from 2.59 million in the third.

Crude-input volumes at its U.S. refineries jumped as the El Segundo, California refinery resumed normal operations after planned maintenance.

Fourth-quarter earnings include foreign exchange gains of $200 million to $300 million, in contract with losses of about $300 million in the third quarter, Chevron said.

The company’s shares fell about 0.5 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday. The stock has gained about 12 percent in the past 52 weeks.

Full quarterly results are due on Jan. 31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.