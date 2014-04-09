Chevron expects first-quarter profit to slip

April 9 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the second-largest oil company in the United States, said on Wednesday it expected first-quarter income to slip from the prior quarter because of high currency conversion costs and one-time charges in its mining unit.

Excluding the charges, Chevron said results should be “comparable” with the fourth quarter, when it reported net income of $4.93 billion, or $2.57 per share.

Chevron operates a molybdenum mine in New Mexico.

Its shares fell slightly to $118.91 in after-hours trading.