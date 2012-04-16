FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron plans to ship more Forties crude to S. Korea - trade
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

Chevron plans to ship more Forties crude to S. Korea - trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Chevron plans to move a cargo of Forties crude to South Korea, its second in two weeks, as ample supply depressed spot differentials of the European benchmark grade, trade and shipping sources said on Monday.

Chevron has provisionally booked Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Achilleas to load 2 million barrels of Forties crude at Hound Point on May 5 for $7.75 million, a shipping fixture showed. The vessel will head for South Korea.

Chevron’s joint venture refinery GS Caltex is likely to receive this cargo, traders said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.