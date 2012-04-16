Chevron plans to ship more Forties crude to S. Korea - trade

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Chevron plans to move a cargo of Forties crude to South Korea, its second in two weeks, as ample supply depressed spot differentials of the European benchmark grade, trade and shipping sources said on Monday.

Chevron has provisionally booked Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Achilleas to load 2 million barrels of Forties crude at Hound Point on May 5 for $7.75 million, a shipping fixture showed. The vessel will head for South Korea.

Chevron’s joint venture refinery GS Caltex is likely to receive this cargo, traders said.