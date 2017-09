RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. oil company Chevron is producing 15,000 to 16,000 barrels per day of crude on average from its Brazilian offshore Frade oil field northeast of Rio de Janeiro, where the company spilled 3,600 barrels of oil into the sea after a 2011 accident, Rafael Jean Williamson, the company’s director of corporate affairs in Brazil, said on Friday.