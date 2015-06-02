FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron says production at Big Foot field delayed
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 3:10 AM / 2 years ago

Chevron says production at Big Foot field delayed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said it will move its deepwater Big Foot platform from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to sheltered waters following damage to subsea installation tendons, which would delay the start of production.

The oil producer said due to the incident production will not commence in late 2015 as planned.

Chevron said the Big Foot tension-leg platform (TLP) was not damaged as it was not connected to any subsea wells or tendons at the time of the incident. There are no producing wells at Big Foot at this time, it added.

Several of the tendons, pre-installed in preparation for connection to the Big Foot TLP, lost buoyancy between May 29 and May 31, the company said.

There were no injuries and the damage to the tendons is being assessed, it added.

Discovered in 2006, the Big Foot field lies in the Walker Ridge Area and is estimated to contain total recoverable resources in excess of 200 million oil-equivalent barrels, according to Chevron. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.