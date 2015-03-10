FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron CEO says 'quite a bit of interest' in Hawaii refinery
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Chevron CEO says 'quite a bit of interest' in Hawaii refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp has seen “quite a bit of interest” among prospective buyers for its 54,000 barrel-a-day refinery in Kapolei on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Chief Executive John Watson said on Tuesday.

The company hired Deutsche Bank and began seeking buyers last fall for the refinery, one of the smallest in its global portfolio.

“We think it’s an asset that’ll be very attractive,” Watson said at the company’s analyst day in New York. Chevron would not close the refinery if it’s not able to find a buyer, he said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.