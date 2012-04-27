FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron Q1 profit up 4 pct, production down
April 27, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Chevron Q1 profit up 4 pct, production down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, reported on Friday a rise in quarterly profit as rising oil prices and refining margins made up for a decline in oil and gas production.

First-quarter profit rose to $6.5 billion, or $3.27 per share, from $6.2 billion, or $3.09 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose nearly 1 percent to $60.7 billion.

Oil and gas production declined to 2.63 million barrels per day (bpd) on an oil-equivalent basis, down from 2.76 million bpd a year before, while average benchmark oil prices rose about 12 percent over the same period.

