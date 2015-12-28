FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakh Tengizchevroil expansion to cost $30 bln - minister
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakh Tengizchevroil expansion to cost $30 bln - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chevron-led TengizChevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan’s biggest oil producer, estimates the cost of its expansion project at about $30 billion, Kazakh Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev told the parliament on Monday.

Kazakh officials said earlier this year TCO was working on reducing the cost from the original estimate of $38 billion. The project aims to boost production to 38 million tonnes a year by 2021 from the current level of about 27 million tonnes. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.