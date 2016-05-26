FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron-led Kazakh venture may borrow for $37 bln project - KazMunayGaz
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Chevron-led Kazakh venture may borrow for $37 bln project - KazMunayGaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, May 26 (Reuters) - Tengizchevroil, a Chevron-led joint venture and Kazakhstan’s No.1 oil producer, may take out loans and issue bonds to finance its $37 billion expansion project, a senior official of Kazakh state oil firm KazMunayGaz said on Thursday.

“There are different scenarios, but we think the full (cost of the project will be financed by borrowing),” KazMunayGaz deputy chief executive Daniyar Berlibayev told reporters. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alexander Winning)

