FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron to prospect for shale gas in Lithuania -report
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Chevron to prospect for shale gas in Lithuania -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. energy group Chevron plans to look for shale gas in Lithuania after buying a stake in a local oil company that holds a prospecting license, business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Thursday.

Chevron Global Energy bought 50 percent of Lithuania-registered oil company LL Investicijos, which holds a license to prospect for oil and gas at the 2,400 square kilometre Rietavas field, Verslo Zinios said.

Lithuania Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius confirmed the investment and said, “Chevron is such a company that is not afraid to step into Gazprom’s field (of influence),” the paper reported.

Russian gas group Gazprom is the sole gas supplier to the ex-Soviet Baltic state, now a member of the European Union and NATO, which has no alternative gas import routes.

Chevron has an option to buy the remaining shares in the Lithuanian company, previously 50 percent owned by Danish company Jylland Olie and 50 percent by a local businessman, the paper said. It did specify which of the two owners has sold shares.

Officials at Chevron and LL Investicijos could not immediately be reached for comment.

The U.S. company also plans to take part in a tender to acquire licenses in two new fields.

The government called a tender in June for shale gas exploration in a move to cut its energy dependence.

The Baltic country consumed 3.4 bcm of gas in 2011, all of which was imported from Russia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.