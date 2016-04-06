FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Gorgon LNG plant to restart within 30-60 days -Chevron
April 6, 2016 / 3:05 AM / a year ago

Australia's Gorgon LNG plant to restart within 30-60 days -Chevron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal is expected to resume production within 30 to 60 days after the facility halted output earlier this month due to mechanical problems, operator Chevron said on Wednesday.

“A restart of the plant within 30-60 days is estimated at this time,” the company said in a statement.

Production at the Gorgon Project on Barrow Island off the northwest coast of Western Australia was temporarily halted due to mechanical issues with the propane refrigerant circuit at the plant site. The unit helps cool natural gas to a liquid state for transport on tankers.

“Train 1 ramp-up to full capacity is still expected to occur over 6 to 8 months from initial start-up (in March) of the facility. Meanwhile, construction activities continue to progress on LNG Trains 2 and 3 with timing not affected by the work on Train 1,” the company said.

Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

