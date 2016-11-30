MELBOURNE Nov 30 Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it has temporarily halted production from one of its two production units at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia.

"Production from Gorgon LNG Train 1 has been temporarily halted as we assess some recent performance variations. Train 2 production is unaffected, and we continue to produce LNG and load cargoes," a spokeswoman for Chevron, operator of Gorgon, said in an emailed statement.

