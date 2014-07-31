FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron defers comments on Apache, LNG projects to Friday call
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Chevron defers comments on Apache, LNG projects to Friday call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said it plans to discuss its liquefied natural gas projects during an earnings conference call on Friday, deferring commentary on Apache Corp’s decision to exit two LNG joint ventures.

Apache on Thursday pulled out of plans to develop Canada’s Kitimat and Australia’s Wheatstone LNG projects with Chevron, citing a desire to focus on U.S. shale projects.

Chevron said that it cannot comment on Apache’s decision and that it would discuss Kitimat, Wheatstone and its other LNG projects during an earnings conference call scheduled for 11 a.m. ET, Friday, Aug. 1.

Shares of Chevron fell 1.9 percent to $129.99 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.