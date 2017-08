April 18 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp, a marketer of petroleum products, said it will buy Chevron Canada Ltd's downstream fuel business for C$1.46 billion ($1.09 billion).

Parkland Fuel said it would acquire Chevron Canada R&M ULC and pay an additional $186 million towards working capital for the acquired business. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)