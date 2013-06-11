FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 4 years

Chevron to sell two Nigerian oil blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm Chevron is selling its stake in Nigerian shallow water oil blocks OML 83 and OML 85, the company said on Tuesday, the latest oil major seeking to sell assets in Africa’s biggest oil producer.

“As part of a continuous process of portfolio evaluation and business prioritisation, Chevron Nigeria Limited ... has put forward its interests in two oil mining leases for auction,” a company spokesman said by telephone.

Chevron owns a 40 percent stake in the blocks with Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC having the other 60 percent. The company did not say what oil and gas reserves the blocks held.

