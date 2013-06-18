FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron selling three more Nigerian oil blocks
June 18, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

Chevron selling three more Nigerian oil blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm Chevron is selling three more Nigerian oil blocks, the company said on Tuesday, taking to five the number of assets it is selling in Africa’s biggest oil producer.

Chevron is to sell its 40 percent stake in OML 52, 53 and 55 in the Niger Delta, the company said in a statement, after announcing the sale of the same stake in OML 83 and OML 85 last week.

The company said it would prefer to sell to local Nigerian companies but did not disclose the reserves held in the blocks or what it expects to earn from the sales.

