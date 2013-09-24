Bids on Chevron's Nigeria oil blocks due next week - sources

ABUJA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Chevron Corp will gather bids on Sept. 30 from prospective buyers of three oil blocks in the Niger Delta with several local Nigerian firms in the running, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Chevron said in June it would be selling its 40 percent interest in five onshore blocks, joining Royal Dutch Shell , Italy’s Eni and France’s Total in selling stakes in Niger Delta assets.

Chevron wants to sell OML 52, 53 and 55 to one buyer and suitors will have to pay 15 percent of bids on Sept. 30, three sources close to the deals told Reuters. The firm will sell two other blocks, OML 82 and OML 85, in a separate bidding process.