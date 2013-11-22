FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron throws doubt on Rosebank North Sea development
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Chevron throws doubt on Rosebank North Sea development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. oil firm Chevron said on Friday the development of its North Sea Rosebank project was not currently economically attractive, raising doubts about a resurgence of the North Sea as fears rise over costs.

Chevron said Rosebank, which is located west of Shetland in the UK North Sea, “does not currently offer an economic value proposition that justifies proceeding with an investment of this magnitude.”

Statoil sold its stake in the oil and gas development earlier this year to OMV of Austria.

Chevron’s hesitation is a blow for the prospects west of Shetland, a region crucial to plans to revive production in the British North Sea.

Chevron said the Rosebank project remained in the initial engineering phase with a final investment decision planned for 2014.

The company said it would continue to work with partners OMV and Denmark’s Dong to improve the viability of the project.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.