December 16, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Chevron awards contracts for North Sea Captain field expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chevron awarded front end engineering and design contracts for the expansion of its Captain oil and gas field in the North Sea to British suppliers Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler, it said on Tuesday.

The offshore field, located around 68 miles (109 kilometres)north of Aberdeen, in 2013 produced around 25,000 barrels of oil and 3 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The planned work aims to increase the field’s output using polymer injection technology, Chevron said in a statement.

Wood Group was awarded a contract for the subsea engineering of the trees, wellheads, controls and the polymer injection flowlines to the subsea injection wells.

AMEC will conduct facilities engineering on the proposed bridge-linked platform (BLP), which will be used to store, mix and pump polymer, as well as the BLP brownfield tie-ins to the existing facilities. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
