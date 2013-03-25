FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron finds oil in deepwater U.S. Gulf
March 25, 2013 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

Chevron finds oil in deepwater U.S. Gulf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said it discovered oil at one of its wells in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Chevron said the Walker Ridge Block 98 well in the deepwater Coronado prospect encountered more than 400 feet of net pay -- thickness of an oil reservoir that can produce hydrocarbons.

Chevron holds 40 percent working interest in the prospect and is the operator of the Coronado discovery well. The well is located about 190 miles off the Louisiana coast.

Other owners of the prospect are ConocoPhillips with 35 percent stake, a unit of Anadarko Petroleum Corp with 15 percent and Venari Offshore LLC with 10 percent stake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
